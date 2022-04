Cable TV's Cord-Cutting Headwind Just Started a New Chapter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cord-cutting movement is still going strong, to be sure. Leichtman Research Group estimates roughly 4.7 million U.S. households canceled their cable television service in 2021, more or less mirroring 2020's tally. And it's unlikely that trend slowed significantly during the first quarter of this year.The reason for these subscriber losses, however, is evolving. While the high cost of cable TV remains the biggest reason most cable customers are saying sayonara, another explanation is starting to register: Consumers are simply following the programming they want to watch, even if that means adding yet another streaming service.The partial paradigm shift may not seem like it means much on the surface. Investors of any media outfit, however, most definitely need to get a grip on what's increasingly motivating the TV-watching crowd.Continue reading