|
07.11.2022 23:14:40
Cabot Corp Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp (CBT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $94 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $29 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $1.11 billion from $904 million last year.
Cabot Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $94 Mln. vs. $29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q4): $1.11 Bln vs. $904 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cabot Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.22
|Ausblick: Cabot mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Cabot präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.22
|Cabot (CBT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)