07.11.2022

Cabot Corp Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp (CBT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $94 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $29 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $1.11 billion from $904 million last year.

Cabot Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $94 Mln. vs. $29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q4): $1.11 Bln vs. $904 Mln last year.

