Cabot Corporation Achieves Operation Clean Sweep® Europe Certification

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced it has attained Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) Europe certification at its two masterbatch and compounding facilities in Pepinster and Loncin, Belgium. The company is one of the first black masterbatch manufacturers in Europe to earn this third-party certification. Achieving OCS Europe certification at these facilities is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to acting responsibly for the planet by implementing responsible management practices that reduce plastic waste in the environment.

"As a leading global black masterbatch manufacturer, we understand the role that Cabot plays in setting an example in the plastics supply chain to operate responsibly,” said Jeff Zhu, executive vice president and president, Carbon & Silica Technologies, Battery Materials and Asia Pacific Region. "At Cabot, we take a targeted, proactive approach to minimize plastic waste at our facilities through a hierarchy of management practices that also help prevent inadvertent spillage of materials used for our operations. By achieving OCS Europe certification, our customers have validation that we are committed to implementing and continuously improving our responsible plastic management practices as we progress in our sustainability journey to reduce our overall impact on the environment.”

The OCS Europe certification scheme is aimed at controlling and documenting the compliance of companies throughout the entire plastics supply chain with requirements to prevent pellets, powders and flakes from being released into the environment. As such, the requirements of this certification are developed based on the six pillars of OCS: improve worksite set-up to prevent and address spills, create internal procedures to achieve zero plastic material loss, provide employee training and accountability, auditing, legal compliance and raising awareness among value chain partners.

The certification scheme was initiated and advocated for by two prominent industry associations, Plastics Europe and the European Plastics Converters (EuPC), marking a significant step forward in the collective effort to minimize waste and pellet leakage into the environment. Cabot has played an instrumental role in this process, notably through its leadership within the European Masterbatches & Compounders Association (EuMC), a sector group of EuPC. Cabot has been at the forefront of advocating for and implementing the OCS certification scheme across Europe, demonstrating its dedication to advancing sustainable practices within the plastics industry.

Furthermore, since 2019, Cabot has pledged its support for OCS, an industry-led program that supports companies in their goal towards achieving zero plastic resin loss in operations. Cabot has also launched comprehensive plans to implement OCS protocols, including facility and equipment assessments to mitigate plastic pellet loss risks such as loading, transport, drainage and wastewater access points. Through training, continuous communication and incident reporting, Cabot cultivates a culture of awareness and responsibility among its employees.

For more information about how Cabot is enabling a more sustainable future, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

