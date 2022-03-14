Cabot Corporation Achieves Platinum Rating from EcoVadis for Second Consecutive Year

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the highest recognition available, for the second consecutive year. The platinum rating recognizes Cabot’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and places Cabot among the top 1% of companies in the manufacturing of basic chemicals group*. This prestigious recognition underscores Cabot’s commitment to fulfilling its purpose of creating materials that improve daily life and enable a more sustainable future.

EcoVadis rates and benchmarks the quality of a company’s sustainability performance and management systems through an assessment focused on four areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Cabot received a sustainability performance score of "outstanding” in the environment category and "advanced” in the labor and human rights, and ethics categories.

"Sustainability is at the heart of our purpose as a company and is integral to everything that we do. To once again be recognized by EcoVadis as an industry leader is a testament to our dedication and actions to advance our program across every aspect of sustainability,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. "We are incredibly proud of this achievement as the platinum ranking has raised the bar higher than ever before and showcases how we are accelerating our sustainability agenda, including the recent announcement of our ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions globally by 2050. As a company, we are taking action to improve all aspects of our sustainability performance while bringing the power of innovative chemistry to our customers to help solve many of the sustainability challenges facing our world.”

EcoVadis is an independent assessment organization that evaluates companies’ sustainability performance in the areas of environment, labor practices and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Their methodology is based on international sustainability standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and ISO 26000?.

The rating follows other recent accolades Cabot has received for its sustainability performance including being named to "America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022” list by Newsweek for the third consecutive year and named to Investor’s Business Daily’s (IBD) 100 Best ESG Companies of 2021 list.

For more information about Cabot’s sustainability initiatives, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

*EcoVadis Basic Chemicals Sector includes the manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms.

