11.10.2022 15:07:00
Cabot Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 on Monday, November 7, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the fourth quarter results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
The call will be webcast by Notified and may be accessed at Cabot’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/.
ABOUT Cabot CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005853/en/
09.08.22
07.08.22
