(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 climbed higher on Wednesday, led by strong gains in luxury stock. Data showing an improvement in French consumer confidence in November, and the French National Assembly's nod to the year-end budget bill helped underpin sentiment.

The CAC 40 was up 57.70 points or 0.72% at 8,098.19 a little over half an hour past noon.

Bureau Veritas climbed more than 6%. Stellantis moved up 5.8%, while Sanofi and Renault gained 5.1% and 4.7%, respectively.

Saint-Gobain surged 3.65%. LVMH, ArcelorMittal, Eiffage and Kering gained 2.3%-2.7%. Vinci advanced nearly 2%. Michelin, EssilorLuxottica, Unibail Rodamco, Pernod Ricard and Accor gained 1.7%-1.85%. Hermes International gained about 1.3%.

Veolia Environment, Bouygues, Danone, L'Oreal, Carrefour, Euronext and Publicis Groupe posted moderate gains.

STMicroElectronics and Eurofins Scientific dropped by about 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Schneider Electric, Dassault Systemes, TotalEnergies and Societe General eased 0.3%-0.7%.

Monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed France's consumer confidence rose slightly in November. The consumer sentiment index climbed to 82 in November, as expected, from 81 in October.

Assessment about future personal financial situation rebounded in November with the balance rising five points to -19. However, the one related to their past financial situation dropped one point to -33.

The index measuring future standard of living in France climbed five points to -61, after falling by six in October. The one related to past standard of living edged up one point to -84.