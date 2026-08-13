13.08.2026 11:46:38

CAC 40 Advances; Bank, Luxury Stocks Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 climbed modestly higher on Thursday thanks to some brisk buying at select counters. Weak crude oil prices and easing concerns about Fed rate hikes thanks to tame U.S. inflation data aided sentiment.

Despite continued uncertainty about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, brent crude futures dropped to $87.25 a barrel this morning, losing nearly 2% from previous close.

The CAC 40, which advanced to 8,707.39, was up 21.75 points or 0.25% at 8,696.70 a little while ago.

BNP Paribas and Societe Generale moved up 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. Credit Agricole advanced 0.7%.

Kering and L'Oreal gained 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Accor, Capgemini, Airbus, Stellantis, Thales, Danone, LVMH, Engie, Pernod Ricard, Saint Gobain, Hermes International, AXA and Legrand moved up 0.5%-1.2%.

Dassault Systemes dropped about 1.4%. STMicroelectronics shed 1.25%. Air Liquide, TotalEnergies, ArcelorMittal and Euronext lost 0.4%-0.7%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas leichter -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen