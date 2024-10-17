17.10.2024 11:10:08

CAC 40 Climbs Ahead Of ECB Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Thursday amid bets that the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce an interest-rate cut later in the day, responding to falling inflation and worsening economic conditions.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 84 points, or 1.1 percent, at 7,576 after falling 0.4 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Schneider Electric rallied 2.6 percent after it agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Motivair Corporation, a firm specializing in advanced liquid cooling for high-performance computing.

Advertising group Publicis Groupe gained 1 percent after revising its global forecast for 2024 upwards for a second time.

Getlink jumped 2.1 percent after the Channel tunnel operator posted better-than-expected Q3 revenue.

Spirits maker Pernod Ricard rose over 2 percent. After a disappointing start to its financial year, the company said it expects to be back on the growth track by next summer.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

