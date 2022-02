CAC 40 Climbs As Inflation Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - French stocks opened higher on Monday after weaker than expected U.S. consumer spending and labor cost data helped ease inflation fears.

Investors now await cues from a slew of central bank meetings, with the ECB and BoE rate decisions due on Thursday.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 71 points or over 1 percent to 7,037 after ending 0.8 percent lower on Friday.

Luxury goods companies rallied, with LVMH and Hermes climbing 1-2 percent.

TotalEnergies was modestly higher. The petroleum refining company has agreed to sell to Kistos Energy Limited a 20 percent interest in the Greater Laggan Area fields and in the Shetland Gas Plant in the U.K., as well as interests in several nearby exploration licenses.