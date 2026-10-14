CAC 40 Climbs Higher As Technology, Luxury Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - The French stock market's benchmark index CAC 40 moved higher on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from other major markets in Europe, after Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML's upbeat earnings update.

Gains in tech stock STMicroelectronics and luxury stocks helped lift the market.

Rising oil prices and anxiety ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price inflation data rendered the mood slightly cautious.

Oil prices edged higher amid uncertainty over a recovery in energy shipments from the Persian Gulf following a Houthi missile attack on Saudi Aramco's Dhahran headquarters.

Brent crude futures climbed to $107.51 a barrel before dropping to $105.21. However, the contract edged higher again and was last seen hovering around $106.40 a barrel

The CAC 40 was up 51.15 points or 0.65% at 7,878.78 a little while ago.

EssilorLuxottica jumped 2.75%. Engie, Pernod Ricard, Hermes International, Thales, Veolia Environment, Kering, L'Oreal, Saint-Gobain, LVMH, Safran and Unibail Rodamco gained 1%-2%.

ArcelorMittal, Danone and Eiffage advanced nearly 1%. Stellantis, Bureau Veritas, Legrand, Vinci, STMicroelectronics, Accor, Michelin, Airbus and Carrefour also moved higher.

Eurofins Scientific, Credit Agricole, Dassault Systemes, BNP Paribas and Capgemini drifted lower by 0.5%-1%.