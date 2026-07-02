02.07.2026 12:17:01

CAC 40 Climbs Higher; Sodexo Soars On Strong Earnings, Forecast

(RTTNews) - French stocks moved higher on Thursday as easing concerns about inflation and interest rates, and reports of positive progress in US-Iran talks lifted sentiment. Investors looked ahead to U.S. monthly jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 60.69 points or 0.73% at 8,397.98 a few minutes past noon.

Carrefour climbed 4.2%. ArcelorMittal jumped 3.6%, while Thales, Pernod Ricard and Euronext gained 2.2%-2.6%.

Michelin and LVMH both moved up nearly 2%. Danone, Sanofi, Air Liquide and Unibail Rodamco gained 1.3%-1.6%. Credit Agricole, Airbus, AXA, Orange, Safran, Veolia Environment, Saint Gobain, L'Oreal, Engie and EssilorLuxottica also moved higher.

Shares of food services group Sodexo soared 8% after delivering stronger-than-expected Q3 performance and raising its full-year organic revenue growth forecast.

Renault dropped about 2.3%. Dassault Systemes and Legrand lost 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Schneider Electric, Capgemini and STMicroelectronics also showed weakness.

Data from the government showed France's state budget deficit narrowed to EUR 93.3 billion in the January-May period from EUR 94.0 billion a year earlier.

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