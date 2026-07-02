|
02.07.2026 12:17:01
CAC 40 Climbs Higher; Sodexo Soars On Strong Earnings, Forecast
(RTTNews) - French stocks moved higher on Thursday as easing concerns about inflation and interest rates, and reports of positive progress in US-Iran talks lifted sentiment. Investors looked ahead to U.S. monthly jobs data due later in the day.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 60.69 points or 0.73% at 8,397.98 a few minutes past noon.
Carrefour climbed 4.2%. ArcelorMittal jumped 3.6%, while Thales, Pernod Ricard and Euronext gained 2.2%-2.6%.
Michelin and LVMH both moved up nearly 2%. Danone, Sanofi, Air Liquide and Unibail Rodamco gained 1.3%-1.6%. Credit Agricole, Airbus, AXA, Orange, Safran, Veolia Environment, Saint Gobain, L'Oreal, Engie and EssilorLuxottica also moved higher.
Shares of food services group Sodexo soared 8% after delivering stronger-than-expected Q3 performance and raising its full-year organic revenue growth forecast.
Renault dropped about 2.3%. Dassault Systemes and Legrand lost 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Schneider Electric, Capgemini and STMicroelectronics also showed weakness.
Data from the government showed France's state budget deficit narrowed to EUR 93.3 billion in the January-May period from EUR 94.0 billion a year earlier.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX fester - neues Allzeithoch -- US-Börsen bleiben geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Freitag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex knackt neue Rekorde. An der Wall Street findet zum Wochenende kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne.