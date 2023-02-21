Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 10:13:45

CAC 40 Declines As Investors Await Putin's Speech On Ukraine War

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Tuesday, with rising geopolitical tensions and interest-rate worries keeping investors nervous.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will shortly make a speech on the war in Ukraine, which he continues to call a "special military operation."

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 60 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,273 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Energy company Engie SA soared nearly 5 percent after reporting a jump in 2022 earnings and lifting its dividend payout by 65 percent, thanks to higher natural gas and power prices in the wake of supply disruptions and Western sanctions on Russian gas.

IT consulting group Capgemini edged down slightly despite delivering another record performance in 2022.

In economic releases, investors ignored survey results showing that French economic activity moved back into growth territory in February for the first time since October.

