23.12.2025 13:06:49

CAC 40 Declines As Political Uncertainty Weighs

(RTTNews) - The CAC 40 benchmark that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris retreated on Tuesday amidst uncertainty surrounding the stop gap budget aimed at preventing a partial government shutdown in early 2026. Key economic data releases from the U.S. also added to the caution.

The CAC 40 benchmark is currently trading at 8,103.43, slipping 0.22 percent from the previous close of 8,121.07. The day's trading has been between 8,099.04 and 8,127.07. Amidst the negative sentiment, only 7 scrips in the index are trading above the flatline.

Orange topped gains with an addition of 0.43 percent. Airbus followed with gains of 0.31 percent.

Renault topped losses with a decline of 1.55 percent. Capgemini declined 1.4 percent followed by Publicis Groupe that shed a little over a percent.

Aligning with the global trend, bond yields in France eased. Yields on France's 10-year bonds dropped 1.66 percent to 3.562 percent, versus the level of 3.622 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.562 percent and 3.624 percent.

Amidst rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve and the easing in bond yields, the dollar too weakened, dragging the six-currency Dollar Index down by 0.39 percent to 97.90. Amidst the dollar's weakness, the EUR/USD pair has gained 0.34 percent to rise to 1.1797. The pair ranged between 1.1801 and 1.1756. The EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8732, edging down from the flatline. The EUR/JPY pair plunged 0.45 percent to trade at 183.91.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: Dow stabil -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen verhalten
Am Dienstag geht es angesichts der anstehenden Weihnachtsfeiertage am heimischen Aktienmarkt eher ruhig zu, während der deutsche leitindex zulegt. Der Dow bewegt sich am Dienstag wenig. Daneben machten auch die asiatischen Indizes überwiegend keine großen Schritte.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen