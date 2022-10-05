Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 11:00:15

CAC 40 Dips After Tuesday's Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Wednesday after a survey showed activity in the country's services sector expanded a bit less than initial forecast in September.

Euro zone bond yields rose, and the dollar rebounded as hawkish commentary from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand suggested that fighting inflation is still a priority for many central banks.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 44 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,995 after climbing 4.2 percent the previous day.

STMicroelectronics NV shares climbed 1.1 percent. The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a 292.5 million euros Italian measure to support the semiconductor manufacturer in the construction of a plant in the semiconductor value chain in Catania, Sicily.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht wirft Schatten voraus: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Wall Street tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
In einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel notieren der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt inzwischen wieder unterhalb der Nulllinie. Auch die Wall Street muss Verluste hinnehmen. Die Märkte in Asien zeigten am Donnerstag eine uneinheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen