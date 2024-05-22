22.05.2024 10:53:28

CAC 40 Dips Ahead Of Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged lower on Wednesday as investors awaited AI chip leader Nvidia's earnings and the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's recent meeting for direction.

Waning optimism over Chinese economic recovery and geopolitical uncertainties also kept investors on the sidelines.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 46 points, or 0.6 percent, at 8,095 after ending 0.7 percent lower the previous day.

Automaker Renault traded lower despite new car sales in the EU rebounding sharply in April.

New car registrations rose 13.7 percent year-over-year to 913,995 units in April, reversing a 5.2 percent fall in March, industry data showed.

Banks traded mixed. BNP Paribas dropped half a percent while Credit Agricole and Societe Generale both were seeing modest gains.

