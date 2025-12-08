Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-
08.12.2025 12:42:02

CAC 40 Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks turned in a mixed performance Monday morning with investors mostly making cautious moves, looking ahead to monetary policy announcements from major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, this week.

The Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of Japan and Bank of Canada are scheduled to announce their interest rate decisions this week.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 16.65 points or 0.2% at 8,098.09 at noon.

Edenred dropped about 2.7%. Saint Gobain, Pernod Ricard, Sanofi and Eurofins Scientific drifted down 1.25 to 1.7%.

L'Oreal slipped 1.7%. The company has strengthened its partnership with Galderma by acquiring an additional 10% stake. It already owned a 10% stake in the Swiss dermatalogy firm.

STMicroElectronics, Kering and Hermes International lost 1 to 1.1%. TotalEnergies, Orange, Stellantis, LVMH and Renault also lost ground.

Among the gainers, Unibail Rodamco climbed more than 2%, Thales advanced 1.3% and Safran movedd up 1.2%.

Legrand, Publicis Groupe, Capegemini, Dassault Systemes, BNP Paribas, Engie, Schneider Electric and Societe Generale gained 0.6 to 1%.

