CAC 40 Down Marginally; Tech Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - The French stock market is down marginally a little past noon on Monday, after having opened on a firm note amid renewed hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December, and optimism surrounding Ukraine peace talks.

Technology stocks are in demand with investors reacting to reports that US officials are likely to allow Nvidia to sell its H200 AI chips to China.

The benchmark CAC 40, which was climbed to 8,033.38 earlier in the session, was down 13.31 points or 0.17% at 7,969.34 a few minutes ago.

Capgemini, Stellantis, ArcelorMittal and Edenred are up 2 to 2.7%.

Dassault Systemes, Veolia Environment, Societe Generale and STMicroElectronics are gaining 1.5 to 1.8%.

Saint Gobain, Bouygues, Renault, Accor, Legrand, Schneider Electric, L'Oreal, Pernod Ricard, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Vinci are up with moderate gains.

Thales is down 2.7% and Safran is down by about 2%. Danone, Carrefour, Air Liquide, Airbus, Kering, Euronext, TotalEnergies, Sanofi and Hermes International are down 0.4 to 1.4%.

