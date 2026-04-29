CAC 40 Down Nearly 0.5% In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 drifted lower on Wednesday with investors reacting to earnings updates and developments on the Middle East conflict front, while awaiting monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve (due later in the day), and the European Central Bank and the Bank of England tomorrow.

The CAC 40 was down 35.87 points or 0.44% at 8,068.22 about an hour past noon.

TotalEnergies moved up slightly higher. The company reported a 51% surge in first quarter net profit at $5.81 billion, up from last year's $3.85 billion. Adjusted net income, TotalEnergies share, was $5.39 billion, up 29% from $4.19 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.45, up from $1.83 in the prior year.

Pernod Ricard and Kering lost 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. AXA shed about 2%, while Vinci slid nearly 2%. Safran, Dassault Systemes, Veolia Environment, Eiffage, Accor, Essilor Luxottica, Hermes International, LVMH, Renault, BNP Paribas, Danone and Thales lost 1%-1.7%.

STMicroelectronics climbed nearly 4%. Capgemini moved up by about 3%, and Airbus gained 1.7%. Legrand gained 0.7%.

In economic news, a report from the European Commission said the Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) fell for the third consecutive month to 93.0 in April 2026, hitting its lowest level since November 2020 and missing market expectations of 95.2, amid growing concerns over the economic outlook due to the Iran war.