19.10.2026 13:09:39

CAC 40 Down Nearly 1.5% As Stocks Tumble Amid Growing Civil Unrest%

(RTTNews) - Growing civil unrest in France and tensions elsewhere in Europe, along with cocerns over Middle East tensions hurt French stocks on Monday. The benchmark CAC 40 dropped nearly 1.5% as stocks from across several sectors reeled under severe selling pressure.

"Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all fell anger and shame," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, a day after France suffered one of its worst days of unrest in years.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian attacks set an oil export terminal ablaze in St Petersburg on Sunday, as Kyiv launched more than 1,000 drones at Russia in one of the war's largest aerial assaults.

The CAC 40 was down 117.97 points or 1.49% at 7838.73 about an hour past noon.

Stellantis shed about 4.3%. Accor drifted lower by 3.4%, while Airbus, Societe Generale, Legrand, Michelin, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole dropped 2.5%-3%.

Eiffage, Thales, LVMH, Vinci, Carrefour, EssilorLuxottica, Safran and Unibail Rodamco declined 2%-2.2%. Bouygues, Orange, L'Oreal, AXA, Engie, Kering, Schneider Electric, Veolia Environment, Saint-Gobain, Renault, Danone and Pernod Ricard lost 1%-1.7%.

Euronext moved up nearly 2%. Capgemini and STMicroElectronics climbed 1% and 0.9%, respectively. Eurofins Scientific and TotalEnergies posted modest losses.

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