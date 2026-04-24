24.04.2026 12:53:44

CAC 40 Down Nearly 1% As U.S.-Iran Tensions Weigh

(RTTNews) - French stocks drifted lower on Friday amid rising concerns about Middle East tensions. With the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed, oil prices climbed higher, raising worries about inflation and possible monetary tightening by central banks.

Tensions rose after Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the key Strait of Hormuz and U.S. President Donald Trump said he has ordered the Navy to "shoot and kill any boat" that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the United States is not rushing to resolve the conflict with Iran, describing Iran's leadership as being in turmoil.

According to media reports, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has resigned from U.S. negotiations, signaling a shift toward hardline unity.

The benchmark CAC 40, which drifted down to 8,116.95, was down 76.10 points or 0.91% at 8,151.22 a few minutes ago.

EssilorLuxottica and ArcelorMittal lost 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Renault drifted down 3.1% and Stellantis shed about 3%.

Safran fell 2.7% despite strong Q1 revenue and an upbeat full-year outlook.

Capgemini, Thales, Hermes International, Vinci, Airbus, BNP Paribas, Eiffage, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Kering, Schneider Electric, Orange and Saint Gobain lost 1%-2.7%.

Bureau Veritas climbed 1.8%. TotalEnergies gained 1.5% and STMicroelectronics moved up 1.35%. Air Liquide and Carrefour posted moderate gains.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:19 KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.26 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen: Gute Laune bei Tech-Aktien -- ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handelswoche knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Freitagshandel leichter, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztlich seitwärts bewegte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen