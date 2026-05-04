CAC 40 Drifts Lower As Fresh Tariff Threats, Middle East Concerns Weigh

(RTTNews) - The French stock market slipped into negative territory on Monday weighed down by continued uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran peace efforts, and fresh tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. President announced on Monday that he might raise tariffs on European cars and trucks, saying the European Union had failed to fully comply with a trade agreement negotiated with the US.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 40.10 points or 0.49% at 8,074.74 about a quarter before noon.

STMicroelectronics climbed nearly 5%. ArcelorMittal moved up 1.75%, while Publicis Groupe, Pernod Ricard and Dassault Systemes gained 1.2%-1.3%.

Bureau Veritas, Legrand, Euronext, Credit Agricole, Stellantis and Renault advanced by 0.5%-1%.

Eurofins Scientific drifted down nearly 2%. EssilorLuxottica, Sanofi, AXA, Societe Generale, Safran, Kering and L'Oreal dropped by 1.3%-1.7%.

Hermes International, Air Liquide, Orange, Veolia Environment, Unibail Rodamco, Bouygues, Saint Gobain, Eiffage, TotalEnergies, Carrefour and Schneider Electric slipped 0.5%-0.9%.

In economic news, the S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.2 in April 2026, its highest in nearly four years, up from 51.6 in March and matching initial estimates, data from S&P Global showed.