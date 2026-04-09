CAC 40 Drifts Lower As Oil Prices Rise Amid Truce Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - A day after recording an impressive surge thanks to news about the U.S. and Iran agreeing to a two-week ceasefire, French stocks fell on Thursday as investors turned cautious amid uncertainty about the warring countries honoring the truce deal.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to walk away from the agreement as Israel continues to strike Lebanon. U.S. President Donald Trump has also warned of renewed escalation in the event of Iran not making an attempt to reach a broader deal.

"The U.S. must choose ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both. The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments," Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi said in a post on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that U.S. military forces will remain deployed in and around Iran until Tehran fully complies with the "real agreement."

Amid renewed concerns about potential supply disruptions, oil prices climbed higher, raising inflation concerns. Brent Crude futures surged to $98.53 a barrel before easing to $97.54, still up nearly 3% from previous close.

France's benchmark index CAC 40 was down 66.06 points or 0.8% at 8,197.81 a few minutes ago.

LVMH dropped 3.7%. Dassault Systemes, EssilorLuxottica, Kering, Airbus and Capgemini lost 2%-2.6%. ArcelorMittal drifted down nearly 2%.

Saint Gobain, Hermes International, Stellantis, Pernod Ricard, L'Oreal, Eurofins Scientific, Accor, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Michelin, Publicis Groupe, Renault and Schneider Electric lost 1%-1.7%.

Among the gainers, Air Liquide climbed 1.7% and Euronext moved up 1.3%. TotalEnergies, Engie, Bouygues, Safran and Orange posted moderate gains.