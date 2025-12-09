09.12.2025 12:12:02

CAC 40 Drifts Lower In Cautious Trade; Thales Rises Sharply

(RTTNews) - The French stock market's benchmark CAC 40 drifted lower Tuesday morning after opening on a slightly positive note thanks to buying in defense stocks.

With the focus on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due on Wednesday, the mood in the market was cautious.

The CAC 40 was down 30.79 points or 0.38% at 8,077.64 a few minutes past noon.

Thales gained 3.5%, Safran and Airbus also moved up early on, but pared gains subsequently. While Safran remained in positive territory, gaining about 0.8%, Airbus drifted down, losing about 0.3%.

Credit Agricole climbed 1.85%. ArcelorMittal, BNP Paribas, Edenred and Euronext gained 1.3 to 1.5%, and Capgemini advanced 1%.

Publicis Groupe, Pernod Ricard, L'Oreal, AXA and TotalEnergies posted modest gains.

EssilorLuxottica lost about 4.4%. Kering eased by 1.8%, while Schneider Electric, Stellantis, Bureau Veritas, LVMH, Eurofins Scientific and Air Liquide lost 1 to 1.6%.

