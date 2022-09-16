CAC-40 Drops As Sentiment Worsens Globally

(RTTNews) - CAC-40 is trading more than a percent lower than the levels on Thursday as sentiment dampened amidst fears of a recession. Fears of high inflation forcing central banks to tighten up the fight against inflation worsened, amidst the Euro Area Inflation for the month of August being confirmed at 9.1 percent.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6,078.91, down 1.3 percent from Thursday's close. The day's trading has been between 6,107.14 and 6,052.42.

Total Energies which gained 0.86 percent is the most active scrip with a turnover of 149 million. The scrip is also the lead gainer in the day's trade.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Arcelormittal and Pernod Ricard have all gained close to 0.50 percent.

Alstom, Bouygues, Veolia Environnement, Capgemini, Safran and Worldline have declined more than 3 percent from the levels as on Thursday.

The EUR/USD pair is at 0.9976, declining 0.23 percent overnight amidst the US Dollar Index strengthening 0.24 percent to 110.01.

The ten-year bond yield has increased 2.34 percent to 2.337 percent versus 2.283 percent on Thursday.