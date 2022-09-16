Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.09.2022 13:34:54

CAC-40 Drops As Sentiment Worsens Globally

(RTTNews) - CAC-40 is trading more than a percent lower than the levels on Thursday as sentiment dampened amidst fears of a recession. Fears of high inflation forcing central banks to tighten up the fight against inflation worsened, amidst the Euro Area Inflation for the month of August being confirmed at 9.1 percent.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6,078.91, down 1.3 percent from Thursday's close. The day's trading has been between 6,107.14 and 6,052.42.

Total Energies which gained 0.86 percent is the most active scrip with a turnover of 149 million. The scrip is also the lead gainer in the day's trade.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Arcelormittal and Pernod Ricard have all gained close to 0.50 percent.

Alstom, Bouygues, Veolia Environnement, Capgemini, Safran and Worldline have declined more than 3 percent from the levels as on Thursday.

The EUR/USD pair is at 0.9976, declining 0.23 percent overnight amidst the US Dollar Index strengthening 0.24 percent to 110.01.

The ten-year bond yield has increased 2.34 percent to 2.337 percent versus 2.283 percent on Thursday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen