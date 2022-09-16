|
16.09.2022 13:34:54
CAC-40 Drops As Sentiment Worsens Globally
(RTTNews) - CAC-40 is trading more than a percent lower than the levels on Thursday as sentiment dampened amidst fears of a recession. Fears of high inflation forcing central banks to tighten up the fight against inflation worsened, amidst the Euro Area Inflation for the month of August being confirmed at 9.1 percent.
The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6,078.91, down 1.3 percent from Thursday's close. The day's trading has been between 6,107.14 and 6,052.42.
Total Energies which gained 0.86 percent is the most active scrip with a turnover of 149 million. The scrip is also the lead gainer in the day's trade.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Arcelormittal and Pernod Ricard have all gained close to 0.50 percent.
Alstom, Bouygues, Veolia Environnement, Capgemini, Safran and Worldline have declined more than 3 percent from the levels as on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair is at 0.9976, declining 0.23 percent overnight amidst the US Dollar Index strengthening 0.24 percent to 110.01.
The ten-year bond yield has increased 2.34 percent to 2.337 percent versus 2.283 percent on Thursday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.