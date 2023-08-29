CAC 40 Edges Higher As Consumer Confidence Stabilizes

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday after a survey showed French consumer confidence stabilized in August, with a score of 85 points and meeting consensus estimates.

Hopes of further Chinese stimulus measures also underpinned investor sentiment ahead of a barrage of key economic readings due this week.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,343 after rallying 1.3 percent the previous day.

Euro zone bond yields slipped ahead of data on U.S. job openings that might provide additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

Technip Energies N.V., an engineering and technology company, rose about 1 percent. The company announced that it has been awarded a contract by bp for a hydrogen production unit at its Kwinana biorefinery in Western Australia for undisclosed sum.