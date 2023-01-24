24.01.2023 09:45:49

CAC 40 Edges Higher As Manufacturing Activity Improves

(RTTNews) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Tuesday after a survey showed manufacturing activity in the country improved for the first time since August.

S&P Global's flash composite purchasing managers' index for January slipped to 49.0 points from 49.1 in December amid a decline in activity in the country's dominant services sector. However, the corresponding PMI for manufacturing rose to 50.8 points from 49.2.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 17 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,044 after rising half a percent the previous day.

Technip Energies N.V. edged up slightly. The engineering and technology firm has bagged a contract from Saudi Aramco to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco's Riyadh oil refinery.

Industrial gas and services provider Air Liquide was little changed after signing a power purchase agreement with Enel Green Power for the long-term supply of renewable power to Sasol's Secunda site, in South Africa.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neuer Input von der Berichtssaison: Börsen in Honkong und Japan uneinheitlich
In Japan und Hongkong zeigen sich unterschiedliche Vorzeichen, in Festlandchina wird weiterhin feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen