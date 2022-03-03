CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher in cautious trade on Thursday as Russia's assault on Ukrainian cities continued.

Underlying sentiment was helped somewhat by reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell said Wednesday that he is leaning toward a quarter-point rate increase in March to combat inflation, instead of a 50 bps rate hike recommended by some board members. Closer home, ECB board member Fabio Panetta, an outspoken policy dove, has already made the case for holding off on any further policy tightening.

The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,507 after rallying 1.6 percent in the previous session.

Thales Group shares jumped 5.5 percent. The electrical systems company posted a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2021, amidst an increase in revenue and order intake.