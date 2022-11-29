CAC 40 Edges Higher On China Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher on Tuesday after Beijing rolled out more stimulus measures and speculation mounted that the Chinese government was considering the scaling back of its anti-COVID policies following countrywide protests over the weekend.

According to a press briefing, China's health authorities today released a plan to boost vaccinations for elderly people and said they are "closely watching" the virus as it evolves and mutates.

A publicity campaign will be launched to fight vaccine hesitancy among the aged, promoting the benefits of vaccines in staving off severe illness and death, the National Health Commission said.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 23 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,688 after closing 0.7 percent lower the previous day.