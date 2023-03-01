|
01.03.2023 10:03:09
CAC 40 Edges Higher On Upbeat China Data
(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday as improved readings on China's manufacturing and non-manufacturing in February reflected the solid momentum of post reopening recovery.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,285 after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.
Euronext N.V. shares soared more than 5 percent. The pan-European market infrastructure group said it has withdrawn its indicative offer for Allfunds Group PLC to buy its 100 percent share capital.
Luxury firms LVMH and Kering rose about 2 percent each on hopes that China's recovery can offset a global slowdown.
BNP Paribas slumped 4 percent after reports that Belgium was preparing the sale of a third of its 7.8 percent equity stake in the French bank.
