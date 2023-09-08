CAC 40 Edges Lower Amid Fed Rate Hike Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Friday, with concerns over increasing Sino-U.S. tensions, slowing global growth and uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy keeping investors nervous.

The release of better-than-expected French industrial production data helped limit overall losses to some extent.

Data released earlier today showed that French industrial output rebounded in July, increasing by 0.8 percent month-on-month following a 0.9 percent fall in June.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 35 points, or half a percent, at 7,161 after finishing marginally higher in the previous session.

Capgemini SE, an IT and consulting company, was marginally higher after it signed an agreement to acquire the Financial Crime Compliance or FCC division of Exiger, a software as a service firm.

Casino fell about 3 percent. Euronext said the debt-ridden French supermarket retailer will be excluded from Paris' SBF-120 equity index of major companies.