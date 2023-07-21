CAC 40 Edges Up As Bond Yields Slip Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - French stocks were a tad higher on Friday as Treasury yields dipped ahead of central bank meetings in the U.S., Europe and Japan next week.

The euro traded close to weekly lows against the dollar while bond yields eased somewhat after spiking in the previous session after the release of U.S. weekly jobless claims data.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,398 after climbing 0.8 percent on Thursday.

Technology firm Thales Group shares slumped 4.4 percent after tech stocks succumbed to heavy sell-off on Wall Street overnight.

The company upgraded its full-year revenue forecast after reporting first-half sales and earnings ahead of analysts' expectations.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech rallied 3.3 percent. The biopharmaceutical solutions provider confirmed its fiscal 2023 forecast despite uncertainties that remain high due to global political and economic situation.