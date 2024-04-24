|
24.04.2024 11:08:31
CAC 40 Edges Up In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - French stocks edged up slightly in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors looked forward to earnings reports from some of the biggest technology and growth companies in the U.S.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,124 after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.
Luxury group Kering plunged 8 percent after a profit warning and amid concerns about declining demand for its Gucci brand.
Eurofins Scientific slumped 5.6 percent after confirming its objectives for FY24 to FY27.
Orange declined 2.3 percent after reporting a marginal rise in first-quarter profit. Air Liquide dropped 1.4 percent on reporting a fall in sales for the first quarter.
Casino Guichard-Perrachon surged more than 4 percent. The company said it is embarking on a transformation plan aimed at aligning its organization with the Group's new scope.
