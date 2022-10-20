CAC-40 Endures The Sentiment Dip In The Region

(RTTNews) - CAC-40 withstood the negative sentiment in Europe driven by the spike in inflation and concerns over economic growth, amidst a boost in corporate earnings. Data showing the manufacturing climate indicator rising to 103 in October, from 102 in September and expectations of 101 also added to the positive sentiment.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6,062.02, up 0.35 percent from Wednesday's close. The day's trading has been between 6,068.59 and 6,029.53.

Total Energies which gained 1.75 percent is the most active scrip with a turnover of 78 million.

Software maker Dassault Systemes has gained more than 2 percent in the trading. Luxury goods maker Hermes International surged 1.95 percent after it reported a good sales momentum in the recent quarter.

Electrical equipment maker Legrand declined 1.13 percent, followed by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield which shed 1.04 percent.

The EUR/USD pair is at 0.9791, gaining 0.20 percent overnight amidst the US Dollar Index weakening 0.16 percent to 112.80.

The pan-European STOXX 600 is currently trading at 395.58, down 0.54 percent on an overnight basis.

The ten-year bond yield has increased 0.5 percent to 2.952 percent versus 2.938 percent on Wednesday. The same had increased to more than a decade high of 3.031 percent earlier in the trade.