18.11.2025 12:27:33

CAC 40 Extends Recent Losses As Stocks Tumble On Economic Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks are down sharply in negative territory on Tuesday, extending recent losses, amid lingering worries about high tech valuations, and continued uncertainty about interest rate moves of the Federal Reserve.

The mood is extremely cautious with investors awaiting AI major Nvidia's updates due on Wednesday, and some crucial U.S. economic data for directional clues.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 101.33 points or 1.25% at 8,017.69 a few minutes ago, edging up from a low of 7983.86

All the components of the CAC 40 index are down in negative territory.

Stellantis is declining by 3.3%, Societe Generale is down 2.9% and Renault is lower by about 2.6%. Credit Agricole is down 1.6% after announcing its new medium-term plan, ACT 2028.

STMicroElectronics, BNP Paribas, Accor and Edenred are down 2 to 2.2%. Capgemini, Sanofi, TotalEnergies, Pernod Ricard, Hermes International, Schneider Electric, Veolia Environment, Carrefour, Saint Gobain, Legrand and Michelin are down 1.1 to 1.7%.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fällt -- DAX weiter auf Talfahrt -- Wall Street vor tieferem Start -- Asiens Börsen letztlich teils tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag schwach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Verluste. An der Wall Street zeichnet sich unterdessen ein leichterer Handelsstart ab. Die Börsen in Asien gaben auch am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach.
