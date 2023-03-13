|
13.03.2023 10:02:16
CAC 40 Extends Slide After SVB Collapse
(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Monday to extend losses from the previous session in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse and growing worries about the health of the U.S. financial system.
Over the weekend, the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said they would "fully protect" depositors, including those with assets above the federally guaranteed $250,000 limit.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 85 points, or 1.2 percent, at 7,137 after closing 1.3 percent lower on Friday.
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all fell around 2 percent. Sanofi SA shares declined 1.6 percent. The pharma and healthcare firm has inked a deal to buy Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) for $25 per share in cash or around $2.9 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Daten zur US-Inflation: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen knicken letztlich ein
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag höher, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verbuchen konnte. An den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.