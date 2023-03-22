CAC-40 Firm Ahead Of Fed Meet

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 rose cautiously on Wednesday amidst nervousness ahead of the outcome of the Fed's review. While markets expect a 25-basis point hike, anxiety lingers on the forward guidance.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,124.72, up 0.17 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,080.18 and 7,128.41.

Of the 40 scrips in the index, 16 are trading in negative territory.

Banking stocks gained amidst relief that the banking crisis has substantially faded. Societe Generale topped the list with a 2.5 - percent rally whilst BNB Paribas and Credit Agricole also gained more than 1 percent.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield plunged 3.8 percent.

The EUR/USD pair gained 0.20 percent to trade at 1.0788.

The ten-year bond yield has increased 1.71 percent to 2.852% versus the previous close of 2.804%.