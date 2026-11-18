(RTTNews) - French stocks displayed a mixed trend on Wednesday, with investors reacting to Nvidia's upbeat earnings and outlook. Weak oil prices also aided sentiment, but investors remained selective with fresh moves.

Brent crude front-month futures fell to $91.00 a barrel before recovering to $92.10, still down by about 1.1% from previous close. Oil prices dropped as oversupply concerns outweighed geopolitical risks after the IEA said the world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year on the back of recovering Middle East exports.

The benchmark CAC 40 was at 8,217.36 a few minutes past noon, little changed from previous close.

Legrand moved up 3.5% and STMicroElectroncis rallied 3.1%. Schneider Electric climbed 2.7%, while Thales and EssilorLuxottica gained 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

Bureau Veritas, Safran, Hermes International, Publicis Groupe, Euronext and Eurofins Scientific posted modest gains.

Accor dropped about 3.7%. The hotel group said it would acquire remaining stakes in Ennismore across three tranches by Jan 2028.

BNP Paribas shed about 0.8%. Media reports suggested that Korea Investment Holdings Co. is likely to acquire full control of its arm BNP Paribas Cardif Life Insurance in a deal estimated at 85 billion won.

Stellantis fell 1.6% and Carrefour eased by 1.5%. Total Energies slid 1.2%, while Renault, Pernod Ricard, Kering, Michelin, Vinci and L'Oreal lost 0.6%-1%.

Data released by Eurostat showed Eurozone annual inflation accelerated to 4.0% in October, its highest level since September 2023 and twice the ECB's 2.0% target. Meanwhile, core inflation, excluding energy and food, was revised slightly higher to 2.6% from the preliminary estimate of 2.5%, marking its highest level since May.

Among the eurozone's largest economies, inflation accelerated in France to 3.7% from 3.4%, Italy to 5.6% from 4.2%, and the Netherlands to 3.3% from 3.0%. Germany's inflation rate eased to 2.9% from 3.3%, partly reflecting a temporary fuel tax cut.