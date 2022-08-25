|
25.08.2022 11:00:56
CAC 40 Gains Ahead Of ECB Minutes
(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday ahead of minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting due later in the day.
Sentiment was underpinned after German GDP and business confidence numbers came in better than expected.
Closer home, confidence among the French manufacturers weakened further as expected in August, as they were less confident about past changes in production and order books, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed.
The business climate index for the manufacturing sector fell to 104 in August from 106 in July, in line with expectations.
The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 40 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,427 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.
Veolia shares rose about 1 percent after the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority ordered that the French waste management firm must sell most of the operations it took over in the U.K. when it acquired Suez.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street schließt höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.