CAC 40 Gains Ahead Of US GDP Revision

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday after data showed a measure of Eurozone economic sentiment rose more than expected in August.

Flash inflation data from Germany and revisions to U.S. GDP figures are awaited later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 37 points, or half a percent, at 7,615 after closing up 0.2 percent the previous day.

Pernod Ricard rallied more than 4 percent after the spirits maker reported annual sales largely in line with estimates and announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Almave.

Automaker Renault rose 0.6 percent even as industry data showed Europe car registrations growth eased notably in July largely due to the sharp fall in battery-electric car demand.

Car sales grew only 0.2 percent on a yearly basis in July after a 4.3 percent gain in June, according to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.