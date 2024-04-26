CAC 40 Gains Amid Earnings Deluge

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday, though overall gains remained capped ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure due later in the day.

Meanwhile, France's consumer confidence unexpectedly decreased in April, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed earlier today. The consumer sentiment index dropped to 90 in April from 91 in the previous month. Economists had expected the score to rise to 92.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 28 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,045 after declining 0.9 percent the previous day.

In corporate news, energy giant TotalEnergies edged up slightly after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter profit.

Construction materials group Saint-Gobain surged nearly 6 percent after Q1 revenue topped forecasts.

Planemaker Airbus fell 2.3 percent after posting weaker-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and cashflow.

Construction and infrastructure company Vinci rose 1.3 percent after confirming its forecasts for the year.

Aerospace-industry supplier Safran declined 1.3 percent despite posting higher Q1 revenue and reaffirming its FY24 outlook.