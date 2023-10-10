|
10.10.2023 11:32:00
CAC 40 Gains As Fed Officials Hint At Rate Hike Pause
(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials indicated that the series of interest rate rises in the U.S. may be at an end.
Closer home, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview to Francois Villeroy de Galhau that inflation should still land at the target level of around 2 percent by the end of 2025 despite the violence that has flared up in Israel since Saturday.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 90 points, or 1.3 percent, at 7,111 after closing 0.6 percent lower the previous day.
Eutelsat Group shares soared over 7 percent. The satellite communications company and Marlink, a hybrid networks provider, have signed a multi-year multi-million agreement for Maritime Connectivity over Europe, the Middle East, and Africa or EMEA. Euroapi plunged 57 percent after the pharmaceutical company cut its 2023 sales guidance.
