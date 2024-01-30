|
30.01.2024 10:06:27
CAC 40 Gains As France Escapes Recession
(RTTNews) - French stocks rose modestly on Tuesday as data showed the country narrowly escaped a recession in the latter half of last year.
The French economy failed to expand in the last two quarters of 2023 as the improvement in foreign trade was offset by the falling investment and household spending.
Gross domestic product posted nil growth in the fourth quarter, the same rate as seen in the third quarter, flash data from the statistical office INSEE showed.
GDP had expanded 0.7 percent in the second quarter and was flat in the first quarter. Consequently, the economic growth for the whole year softened to 0.9 percent from 2.5 percent in 2022.
Another report from the INSEE showed that household consumption growth softened in December reflecting a decrease in food consumption.
The monthly increase in household spending halved to 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent in November.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,668 after finishing marginally higher on Monday.
In corporate news, car maker Renault rose 1.3 percent after scrapping plans to publicly list its new electric vehicle and software business.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ins Minus. An der Wall Street sind am Mittwoch vor der Leitzinsentscheidung unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.