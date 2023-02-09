CAC 40 Gains On Earnings Boost

(RTTNews) - French stocks were sharply higher on Thursday as investors cheered strong earnings results and waited for U.S. inflation data due next week for additional clues on the U.S. rate outlook.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 80 points, or 1.1 percent, at 7,199 after declining 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

Vinci jumped 2.2 percent. After posting strong financial results for fiscal year 2022, the construction and infrastructure company said it expects a further increase in turnover and operating profit in 2023.

Lender Credit Agricole soared 4.2 percent after reporting a higher-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter on lower provisions and a strong performance at its investment banking division.

Airbus gained half a percent after reports that it may appoint an interim CFO.