|
01.03.2024 10:08:07
CAC 40 Gives Up Early Gains
(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Friday, giving up early gains after a survey showed France's manufacturing sector remained in contraction midway through the first quarter of the year.
After U.S. inflation data came in along expected lines, investors now await the release of Eurozone inflation data for further direction.
The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,924 after declining 0.3 percent on Thursday.
Aerospace major Airbus SE was slightly higher. The company announced 155 commitments, including 40 firm orders, for its various multi-mission helicopters at the Heli-Expo 2024 trade show.
Vallourec SA shares slumped 6 percent despite the provider of tubular solutions announcing a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.