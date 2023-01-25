25.01.2023 09:52:05

CAC 40 Holds Steady As Investors Await US GDP Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction in early trade on Wednesday as growth worries offset expectations of slower interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The focus is now on the fourth-quarter U.S. GDP data due Thursday, which could set the tone for the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,055 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session. The U.S. dollar was pinned around its lowest level in nine months against peers.

Alstom SA was moving lower. The rolling stock maker reported that its sales for the third quarter 2022/23 rose to 4.22 billion euros from 3.92 billion euros in third quarter 2021/22.

The company confirmed full year outlook and mid-term 2024/25 objectives.

