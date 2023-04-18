|
CAC-40 Hovers Near Record High
(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 traded close to the high of 7552 amidst the positive sentiment triggered by China's GDP surprise that lifted luxury shares.
The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,537.65, adding 0.53 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,509.00 and 7548.57.
Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 9 are trading in negative territory.
Societe Generale rallied 2.3 percent. BNB Paribas, Capgemini, Kering and Renault gained more than 1.5 percent.
Pernod Ricard shed 1.6 percent. Airbus and Danone lost more than half a percent.
Waning demand for the Dollar caused the EUR/USD pair to rise 0.45 percent to 1.0975 and the Dollar Index or DXY to drop 0.39 percent to 101.71.
The ten-year bond yield has decreased 0.86 percent to 2.954% versus the previous close of 2.979%.
