CAC 40 Inches Higher After Lagarde Comments
(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday after comments from ECB chief Christine Lagarde helped ease investor concerns around monetary policy tightening.
Addressing the European Parliament, Lagarde said there were no signs that measurable monetary policy tightening would be required to fight inflation.
Traders also looked ahead to the release of the U.S. inflation data and the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting this week for more clues about the Fed's plans for raising interest rates.
The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 51 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,060 after rising 0.8 percent on Monday.
BNP Paribas fell 2.5 percent. The lender reported that its fiscal 2021 net income attributable to equity holders climbed to 9.49 billion euros from last year's 7.07 billion euros. However, Interest income declined to 29.52 billion euros from prior year's 31.17 billion euros.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street zum Sitzungsende mit Aufschlägen -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Dienstag kräftig an und auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Mit einem Plus zeigte sich der US-Leitindex im Dienstagshandel. An den Märkten in Asien ging es auch am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.