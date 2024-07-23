23.07.2024 11:05:52

CAC 40 Little Changed After Monday's Rally

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday after rising sharply in the previous session following China's rate cut announcement.

Corporate earnings remained in the spotlight, with Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. due to unveil their financial results later in the day.

Investors also watched the latest U.S. political developments after an AP survey indicated that Vice President Kamala Harris has the backing of at least 2,214 delegates, giving her more than enough support to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,616 after climbing 1.2 percent the previous day.

In corporate news, Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics company, plunged 4.6 percent despite reporting slightly better-than-expected half-year operating profit.

