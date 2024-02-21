CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of Consumer Confidence Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited Nvidia Corp.'s earnings as well as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later in the day for directional cues.

Also, Fed officials Raphael Bostic and Michelle Bowman are set to speak later in the day, with investors looking for additional clues on when the U.S. central bank will start cutting interest rates.

Closer home, Eurozone consumer confidence data is awaited.

The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed with a positive bias at 7,796 after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, EssilorLuxottica was marginally higher. The global leader in the eyewear industry and Michael Kors have renewed their licensing partnership with to develop and sell frames and sunglasses under the Michael Kors brand.