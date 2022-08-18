CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested policymakers are less likely to step away from hiking rates until inflation declined substantially.

Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area final inflation data for July later in the day.

According to flash estimate, inflation climbed to a record 8.9 percent from 8.6 percent in June. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.

Euro zone government bond yields rose after ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said consumer prices could still accelerate in the short term, suggesting she favors another large interest-rate hike next month.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,530 after falling 1 percent in the previous session.